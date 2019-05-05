|
|
Linda S. Dorn
Phoenix - Linda S. Dorn, beloved wife of Michael, slipped away unexpectedly from the many who loved her on Saturday April 13, 2019. She spent the last year taking care of the health needs of her soul mate, Michael Dorn. She was a force of warmth, creativity, generosity, loyalty, and fierce love. She has left a lasting influence and mark on her many friends, her grieving family, the philanthropic organizations she supported, and the world around her.
Linda Allen Steers was born on December 12th 1940 in Covington, KY to John Steers and Mary Louise Myers (Steers). As a military daughter, she grew up in Wiesbaden, Germany; Rome, Italy; and Hamilton, OH. She graduated from San Angelo High School in Texas and then graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from North Texas State University in 1963. She also attended classes at Arlington State College, San Francisco State College, Monterey Peninsula College, and Bowling Green State University (Ohio).
Her time in college was as colorful and filled with life as her adult years. She was a college cheerleader, student body officer, homecoming queen runner-up, member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, and member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Scholastic Fraternity.
In her career, she held various business administrative positions until 1980 when she started her own executive office suite leasing and word processing business, The Branch Office. She sold this company in 1985.
She married the love of her life, Michael Dorn, in 1989 and the two enjoyed the next 30 years in a fairy tale romance. Their years together were spent serving, supporting, and enjoying their children and numerous grandchildren, as well as their principal charities: Green Valley Assistance Services; the Pay It Forward Scholarship and Mentoring Program which they co-founded in Monterey County, CA; FOCUS (Friends of Children United Society) , an all-volunteer organization that raises funds for the care of children and teens in need in San Diego County; and the Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, CA. From providing college tuition to first generation college students
and renovating a hospital, to donating land for food banks and a fire station, Michael and Linda Dorn have positively impacted and transformed countless lives.
Outside of their philanthropic efforts, they enjoyed designing, building, and living in their homes, and traveling in the U.S. and Europe. Whether they were in Monterey, CA, Paradise Valley, AZ, Minneapolis, MN, or Coronado, CA, they cherished the numerous friendships they formed and maintained. Linda was instrumental in helping her son, David Grounds, and his wife, Ellen Houx, as well as her husband, Michael Dorn, and his daughter, Cindy Dorn, start the Dorn Homes company in Green Valley, AZ in 1991. Dorn Homes has since grown to be the largest homebuilder and developer in Northern Arizona.
Linda took joy from reading novels with her friends, sending inspiring words and quotes to loved ones, spending time with friends and family, supporting her children and grandchildren, and attending Saint Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church in Paradise Valley as well as Christ's Church in Coronado, CA.
Linda Dorn is survived by: husband Michael Dorn; brothers Forest Mathes (Linda) and John Steers; sister Betty Mathes; daughter Julie Grounds (Kris) and her children Wesley and Dylan; son David Grounds (Ellen) and their children Adam, Nicholas, and Alexandra; daughters Natalie and Theresa; Michael's daughters Christine Dorn, Cindy Craswell (Gary) and their daughter Samantha; and Michael's son, Michael Dorn Jr. and his children Jessica, Rachael, Megan, and Will.
The precious time we shared with her has forever changed us. Her absence will never be filled. Her love is infinite.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Saint Barnabas on the Desert Church at 3:00 pm on Monday May 13th.
In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of Linda's approach to life, please consider donating time or money to FOCUS, the Pay It Forward Foundation, or a :
FOCUS (Friends of Children United Society) raises funds for the comfort and betterment of battered, abused, homeless, disabled, disadvantaged, military, and foster children within San Diego County. Donations can be sent to: FOCUS (Friends of Children United Society), P.O. 180023, Coronado, CA 92178. You can learn more at: http://focus-sdkids.org
The Pay It Forward Foundation provides $20,000 four-year scholarships at California State University, Monterey Bay, to local first generation college students. Donations can be sent to: Pay It Forward, 945 South Main Street, Suite 210, Salinas, CA 93901. You can learn more at: http://payitforwardmb.com ; Saint Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church. Saintbarnabas.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019