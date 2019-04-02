Services
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
(623) 434-7000
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
3101 W. Cholla St.
Phoenix, AZ
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
3101 W. Cholla St.
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix - On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Linda J. Sheets, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 76 due to Pancreatic Cancer. Her strong faith and spiritual family gave her the strength to fight the disease for over a year.

Linda was born on June 5, 1942 in Frankfort, IN to Katy and Bill Alexander, and was raised with her sister Frances until January 8, 1961 when she married her childhood sweetheart Larry Sheets. Linda joined Larry in Phoenix, AZ, and lived in the same house for 58 years of marriage, raising their two daughters Harriet and Laura. Linda worked as a State Farm Insurance Agent in Phoenix for over 25 years.

Linda loved to cook, for family and for special occasions. She was often asked to bring food to events and her food was the first to disappear. Family was everything to Linda and she was the happiest when her family filled the dining room table. Linda's kind and compassionate soul touched everyone that knew her.

Her father, Bill, and her mother, Katy, preceded Linda in death. She is survived by her husband Larry, her daughter, Harriet Sheets, husband Dave Brown, daughter, Laura Fisher (Sheets), husband Earl, her grandson, Aaron Sheets, wife Kelly, Great-grandson, Ryder, step-grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Her sister Frances Selleck and nephew, Brian and great nephews Colin and Dillon also survive Linda.

Services will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Andrews Lutheran Church at 3101 W. Cholla St., Phoenix, AZ 85029. Viewing hours will be from 10:00am -11:00am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church family, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 2, 2019
