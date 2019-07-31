|
Lindsay Dawn Cox
Scottsdale - Lindsay D. Cox was born July 10, 1979 and joined the heavenly choir on July 26, 2019. Born to Rick and Judy Cox, Lindsay was a happy baby, child, and adult. Always full of life, she had a heart full of love for everyone she met, including dogs, which were the love of her life. She grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. She attended elementary school at Northwest Christian Academy. She went to gymnastics during her grade school years. Then it was off to Thunderbird High School, where she was on the Cheerleader Squad. She went to Scottsdale Community College where she received her associate degree. At the recommendation of one of her astute teachers, off she went to Al Collins Graphic School where she earned her BA Degree in Graphic Arts. After graduating, she worked 18 months for a neighbor doing graphic arts. She then went to work for RLC Labs, makers of the prescription thyroid medications, Westhroid, Nature-throid, and WP Thyroid. She developed all the logo designs, business card designs, label designs, and marketing materials. She was instrumental in getting the medication back into the mainstream as a major player in the natural thyroid medication market. Along with her artistic expertise, she was in sales and business development. She is survived by parents, Rick and Judy Cox, sister, Riki Sadler and her brother in law, Will Sadler. Her grandparents, Jesse and Edyth Cox, Ivan Chute (Judy father); and a very large extended family as well as many, many friends. While we will forever remember Lindsay's beautiful smile, infectious laugh and love for her family and friends, we find comfort in knowing she will forever be watching over us and protecting us from her heavenly home. A Celebration of Her Life will be at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary at 11:00am on Saturday, August 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Make-A-Wish AZ at arizona.wish.org or Halo Animal Rescue at halorescue.org. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019