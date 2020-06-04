Lindsay Dugan McMains



Death is never on time. No matter the days, months or years in one's life, death always comes too early. And so, it was when Lindsay Dugan McMains left this earth, May 16, 2020. She was the fifth child born to Thomas and Marilyn Dugan on July 15, 1973 in Phoenix. She attended Desert View Elementary School, where she met friends with whom she remained close throughout her life. She was a proud graduate of Sunnyslope High School and went on to earn a degree in Criminal Justice from Arizona State University. Lindsay spent most of her adult life in management within the hospitality industry. She strove to build camaraderie wherever she worked, and especially enjoyed mentoring younger colleagues. Lindsay had an unmatched sense of humor, and it never took long for her to have everyone laughing. She and her husband, Guy made a new home in California's Central Coast, a place she loved. She enjoyed spending time in Morro Bay, where year round whale watching became a favorite pastime. At her core she was a gentle soul, with immense love for family and her animals. Her family takes solace in knowing she was welcomed in Heaven by her beloved father and they are likely eagerly awaiting the college football season. Go Irish! Lindsay leaves behind her husband, Guy; mother, Marilyn Dugan; siblings, Kim (John) Eisenhower, Kerri Kelley, Chris (Cammy) Dugan, Cory (Denise) Dugan, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Sunnyslope Humane Society in Lindsay's memory would make her smile.









