Phoenix - Lindsay Beck Pederson Montoya
our beloved daughter, sister, wife, and friend, died at her home in Phoenix, Arizona July 18, 2020. Lindsay was born in Phoenix May 26, 1980 to James and Roberta Pederson. She led a joyous childhood with her parents, sister, brother, and a house full of animals. She graduated from All Saints Episcopal Day School, Xavier College Preparatory and the University of San Diego.
On March 1, 2014 Lindsay married the love of her life, Beau Montoya. Beau became a much-loved member of Lindsay's extended family. They started a successful business together and had a very long relationship.
Lindsay had many friends growing up in Phoenix. She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity and bringing joy to all she met.
Lindsay is survived by her husband Beau, parents James and Roberta Pederson, sister Marney (Jed) Bilodeau, brother Jim (Andrea) Pederson and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and in-laws.
Donations in remembrance of Lindsay may be made to the Arizona Animal Welfare League, 25 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034. A celebration of Lindsay's life is pending. Please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
for tributes.