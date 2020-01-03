|
Lionel Sanchez
Lionel Sanchez was born February 18, 1947 at St. Joseph's Hospital to Louis and Josephine Sanchez, née Monreal. He was an alter boy at Sacred Heart Church and attended Wilson Grammar School, Phoenix Union High School, Phoenix College and finally AZ State University. Lionel enlisted in the Marines in 1967, went to MCRD in San Diego and then straight to Vietnam. There he saw action close to Da Nang including the TET offensive. Lionel came back after 1 tour and was a range instructor at Camp Pendleton until he honorably discharged from the USMC. After receiving his Bachelor's degree from ASU, Lionel reentered the military as an Army officer, eventually attaining the rank of Major. Lionel helped patrol the South Korean border with North Korea for 2 tours while he was stationed there. Lionel also completed Airborne training while in Georgia before deploying to Korea.
Lionel worked for 9 years for Congressman Ed Pastor as his Veterans' Representative, a job he loved. Working to benefit Veterans was his real passion. He became active in Vietnam Veterans of America Ch 432, American Legion Post 41, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, InCountry Vietnam Veterans, Marine Corps League and many other Veteran Groups. He was also inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society, an honor he treasured.
Lionel's life on earth abruptly ended on December 26, 2019, having suffered a massive heart attack early on Dec 22. He is missed and loved by many. He left this world a better place for many as well. He was a big hearted man.
Lionel is survived by his wife of 25 years, Alicia Montoya-Sanchez and her daughter Sonya Montoya. He also has a niece Stephanie Sanchez and 2 nephews Michael Sanchez and David Guzman who survive him. His parents and both siblings Tommy Sanchez and Sally Urias predeceased him.
Lionel's services are being handled by Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home . Viewing begins at 5 pm Tuesday, January 7 with a Rosary Service at 6 pm at Holy Cross Chapel. Funeral Mass is at 11 am on Wednesday, January 8 at St Gregory Catholic Church and burial is at 1 pm at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. For addresses of all the above locations look at hccfh.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020