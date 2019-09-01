|
Lisa Ellen Tasnadi
Phoenix - Lisa Ellen Tasnadi (formerly Lisa Maupin, Lisa Chait), 64, went to be with the Lord on August 20th, 2019. Lisa was born in Hamilton, OH to Robert and Elaine Chait, on April 11, 1955. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati and after beginning law school spent 27 years as an international flight attendant. Lisa was unbelievably intelligent; she became fluent in French at the Paris-Sorbonne University, taught herself Spanish leading to one of her life-long passions, and earned top grades in her class in law, medical interpreting, and nursing school.
Aside from her passion for learning, her mission was to help others. She advocated for homeless, abused, and mistreated people and animals. As a woman of strong faith, she created a local missions committee at her Church. Through her ministry, she aided St Mary's Food Bank, Phoenix Rescue Mission, Habitat for Humanity, ICM Food and Clothing Bank and Food for the Hungry. Outside of church, Lisa sponsored children in Africa, Guatemala, and India and volunteered at UMOM and Changing Lives Center for Women & Children. She also combined her skills for medicine and language, volunteering for many years as a Spanish medical interpreter. She was very proud and passionate about her role as an Arizona State Council Member for the Humane Society of The United States.
Her greatest trait was kindness. She was known to never speak ill about a soul. She was dearly loved by her many friends and loved them back. Her "Desert Ridge Gang" of girlfriends was dear to her as were all of her friends, including her closest friends, Phyllis Olson and Miriam Del Angel Luck "Katy". Lisa and her husband Frank L. Tasnadi hosted many memorable Christmases. Many remember Lisa not only for inviting anyone in need of family into her home for these celebrations but for preparing special gifts for each guest just to ensure they felt welcomed and loved. This act perfectly illustrates the type of woman Lisa was. Kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity were pillars of her existence.
Lisa's life ended far too early after a torturous battle with mental illness. With mental illness comes fear, ignorance, and hurtful attitudes that needlessly causes more suffering. We need to openly discuss, support, and be compassionate to those with mental illness, every bit as much as we are to those who suffer from cancer, heart disease, or any other illness. Her family is devastated over the lack of resources for treating mental illness and desperately hope things improve in the future.
Lisa is survived by her husband Frank, children Erin Elizabeth Maupin, Linsey Zocco, Amanda Tasnadi, Tracy Chiniewicz, "adopted" daughter Noshin Rafieei, and grandchildren Zachary Chiniewicz, Nicholas Chiniewicz, Rhiannon Chiniewicz, Talia Zocco, Daniel Zocco and newest grandson, baby Charlie Rillos. Lisa is also survived by her brother Dr. Robert Chait (Roseann), sister Chelle Blades (Randy), nieces Chelsea, Rachel, Becca, Hannah and nephews Casey and Erick.
She is in heaven with her mother, father, sister Judy Lakes, and son Kyron Tasnadi.
All are welcome to attend her celebration of life on Saturday, September 7th at 1pm at Shiloh Community Church, 19021 N 32nd St, Phoenix AZ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lisa's name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMIValleyofthesun.org/donate) or the Humane Society of the United States (hsus.org/memorial).
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019