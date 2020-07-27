Liselotte Kumpfmueller
Scottsdale - Liselotte ("Lilo") Kumpfmueller of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020, 6 months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Munich, Germany to Anton and Anna Hartmann and grew up with her younger sister, Trudi during the devastation of WWII; both sisters immigrated to the US as young adults and became citizens. Lilo married Paul Kumpfmueller in 1953 and lived in Ohio until they moved to Arizona in 1961. Lilo and Paul cultivated friendships at home and overseas and traveled widely. She passionately sought out new experiences and landscapes, with a special love for hiking in the Bavarian Alps. She worked for decades as an executive assistant at American Airlines and was a dedicated hospital volunteer at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital before and after retirement. Share memories on the webpage: https://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/myt/myt/obituary/LiselotteLilo-Kumpfmueller
. A Mass will be held Jan. 15, 2021 8am at St. Maria Goretti, 6261 N. Granite Reef Rd. Donations are welcome to The Arizona Animal Welfare League: https://aawl.org/lilo
.