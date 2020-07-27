1/1
Liselotte Kumpfmueller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Liselotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Liselotte Kumpfmueller

Scottsdale - Liselotte ("Lilo") Kumpfmueller of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020, 6 months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Munich, Germany to Anton and Anna Hartmann and grew up with her younger sister, Trudi during the devastation of WWII; both sisters immigrated to the US as young adults and became citizens. Lilo married Paul Kumpfmueller in 1953 and lived in Ohio until they moved to Arizona in 1961. Lilo and Paul cultivated friendships at home and overseas and traveled widely. She passionately sought out new experiences and landscapes, with a special love for hiking in the Bavarian Alps. She worked for decades as an executive assistant at American Airlines and was a dedicated hospital volunteer at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital before and after retirement. Share memories on the webpage: https://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/myt/myt/obituary/LiselotteLilo-Kumpfmueller. A Mass will be held Jan. 15, 2021 8am at St. Maria Goretti, 6261 N. Granite Reef Rd. Donations are welcome to The Arizona Animal Welfare League: https://aawl.org/lilo.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Messinger Mortuaries Indian School Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved