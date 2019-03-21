|
|
Lloyd Douglas Ayers, Jr.
Phoenix - Lloyd Douglas Ayers Jr. age 66 passed away Wednesday March 13, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born June 6, 1952 in Phoenix, Arizona to Katherine and Lloyd Ayers. Visitation will be Friday March 22 from 5 to 7 PM at Eastlake Mortuary 1715 E. Jefferson. Funeral services will take place Saturday March 23 with viewing from 9 to 10 AM and services immediately following at South Phoenix Missionary Baptist Church 2006 E Broadway.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019