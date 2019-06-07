|
Lloyd Holden Hennesy
- - Lloyd Holden Hennesy, a native Arizonan, born November 4, 1989, passed peacefully, on June 4, 2019, at the age of 29, surrounded by his loving family. From the moment he was born, Lloyd was destined to fight many battles but none more of an opponent than the battle he ultimately lost to Alagille Syndrome. He defied the odds and lived well beyond expectations. In his early years, he enjoyed fishing, skateboarding, snow skiing, hiking and traveling to Pinetop and the beach, but his most enjoyable times were his times with his family. He had a loving relationship with his siblings and cousins who's loving support gave him strength through his many struggles in life…especially during his final battle.
It's hard to imagine a kinder or more compassionate person than Lloyd. He is predeceased by his Grandparents Patrick and Margaret Hennesy and sister, Truly McKirgan and his beloved dog Charlie. He is survived by his father, Michael Hennesy (Lori), mother Heidi Hennesy née Smith, Grandmother, Peggy Robinson, his brother Nick McKirgan, sister Kacey Elam, sister Ashley Eicher, Aunts and Uncles, Patrick Hennesy (Kathy), Mary Helen Marks (Greg), Susan Griffin (Jim), DeDe Isgrig (Mark) Cousins, Patrick, Brian, Andy, Danny, Madie, Jake, Maggie and Mollie.
To Kim Smylie, his caregiver, and Hospice of the Valley, your grace and kindness is unparalleled and thank you is not enough.
Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 8. Please contact the family for details.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 7 to June 9, 2019