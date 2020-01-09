|
|
Lloyd W. Hulbert
6/6/1924 to 1/5/2020 ..Lloyd was born in Omaha Nebraska, He is preceded in death by his wife Frances and his son Rick. Lloyd is survived by his son Dennis and daughter in law Sherry. Lloyd is also survived by his granddaughters Denise Miley (Mike), Kari Darst, Francis Islo, he is also survived by grandsons Brent ( Candace) Hulbert ,Camron (Brooke) Hulbert, great grandsons Brad Boggs, Eli Darst, Chase Hulbert, Cody Hulbert, Corbin Hulbert, Bryce Hulbert, Peyton Hulbert, Joshua Islo, Dane Islo .. great granddaughters Heather Ratti, Holly Ratti, Laticia Hulbert & Layla Hulbert, great great grandson Joey Boggs.. also survived by his sister in law Shirley McFerran (Robert) niece Jeannie Marks, niece Judy Mitchell..and several great nieces and nephews.. Lloyd severed in the United States Navy and is a veteran of WW2, he received an Honorable Discharge 5/5/1947 . While in the Navy he received the American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with 2 stars, Philippine Liberation Medal, World War II Victory Medal .. After the Navy Lloyd work 40 yers for Mountain Bell in Arizona. Lloyd was an avid fan of the Arizona Diamonds and Arizona Cardinals . Lloyd was a world traveler with his late wife Frances , he loved to fish and caught the largest halibut setting the record of 250 pounds in Alaska at the age of 89. He loved family gatherings and would be the head chef on the grill.. In lieu of flowers please give to The . Services will be private.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020