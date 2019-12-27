|
Logan Bradford Blissit
Chandler - Logan Bradford Blissit, cherished son and big brother, of Chandler, Arizona, tragically passed away in an automobile accident in Dateland, AZ on November 24, 2019 at 19 years of age.
Logan was born on a beautiful Sunday afternoon on December 12, 1999 in Chandler, AZ to parents Bradford and Holly (Bakkemo) Blissit. He attended Tarwater Elementary, Bogle Junior High, and graduated from Hamilton High School in 2017. He played football and baseball throughout his youth.
A Hamilton High Husky football player for all four years, Logan met some of his best friends on the team, who became like brothers to him. After graduating high school Logan attended the University of Arizona for 2 years, where he formed more great relationships. Logan recently earned his NCCCO crane operator's certificate and worked with his father, Brad, in commercial construction, learning the business from the ground-up.
Logan loved the outdoors and took every opportunity to camp, fish, boat, ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs, and drive his prized classic Bronco in the Arizona deserts and mountains. He enjoyed fixing up old trucks and dirt bikes and had an eye for projects that had potential but just needed a little TLC.
An amazing friend and big brother, Logan would drop everything to lend a helping hand. He had many friends, as his affable and easy-going manner drew people to want to be in his life. He was funny and so much fun to be around. He took his little brother, Luke, under his wing and included him in many of his outdoor adventures and taught him so much.
Logan is survived by his parents, Brad and Holly (Bakkemo) Blissit; brother and best friend, Lucas (Luke) Blissit; grandparents Patricia Bakkemo of Illinois and Ronald and JoEllen Blissit of Oklahoma; great-grandmother Margaret Bradford of Florida; aunts Wendi Bakkemo-Heiam of Illinois and Cindy Blissit of Florida; uncle Chris Blissit of Hawaii; cousin Nicole Heiam of Illinois; many friends and extended family members; and his beloved golden retriever, Bubba. Logan is preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Bakkemo of Illinois; uncles Mark Bakkemo and Dean Bakkemo of Illinois; as well as several great-aunts and great-uncles.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020, 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., at Serrano's Mexican Restaurant, 141 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler, AZ, to remember a life that was much too short, but very well lived. Logan, you are deeply missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019