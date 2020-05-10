Lohren Applegate



Phoenix - Lohren Applegate, age 101 of Phoenix AZ died peacefully at his home on May 3, 2020. He was born in Sutherland, Nebraska on July 21, 1918. His family moved to Denver when he was a boy of 9. He was a child of the Great Depression but insisted that his family never felt poor. He learned to fly before the war and served in World War II for over 4 years ending as chief pilot at the Calcutta, India Army-Air Force base. He came home and worked at a flying school, then wrote stories for True Detective Magazine under his own name and an assumed name because the magazine often printed multiple stories he wrote in the same issue. He spent the following years in the trucking highway safety business, but on his retirement continued to write 11 novels and numerous other works. Lohren was a widower. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved Helen Applegate. He is survived by his son Tom, his daughter Susan, daughter in law Mona, step daughter Karen and son in law Ron, grandchildren Sydney, Juli, Marissa, Cameron, Marisa, and Megan, and by his many great grandchildren as well as the entire Applegate clan. Lohren was loved by friends and family his whole life. As piercing an intellect and as generous of heart as a man can be. Rest in Peace dear friend.









