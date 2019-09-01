|
Lois Ann Elliott
Phoenix - Lois Ann Elliott, 85, passed away Aug. 25 in Phoenix. She was the wife of James Elliott. They shared 63 years and one day of marriage.
Born in Topeka, Kansas, Lois was the daughter of George and Helen Force. She graduated with honors from Kansas State University with a degree in education. She taught elementary school in Kansas, Indiana and Phoenix.
Lois was a member of First UCC Church in Phoenix. In addition to raising five children and being a constant support for her husband, she was active in Phoenix Children's Theater, Stephen Ministry, and professional and volunteer clowning.
Lois is survived by her husband, James, daughter Kathleen Willers (John), sons Brian (Julie) and Steve (Christine), daughters Karen Alexander (John) and Kristin Elliott, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her sister, Martha Bartholomew.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Beatitudes Campus Life Center, 1610 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix.
Her family is grateful for the care and compassion Hospice of the Valley provided to Lois.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019