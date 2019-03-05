|
|
Lois Ann Ludkowski
Mesa - Lois Ann Ludkowski, 92 of Arizona, formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved wife to late Clifford Ludkowski, loving mom of Nancy Farnand, Carol Peszynski, Theresa Ludkowski, Barbara Ziejka, Theodore Ludkowski; cherished grandmother of Sharon Spurling (Peszynski), Linda Butts (Peszynski), Rachel Ziejka, Louis Ludkowski, and Aaron Ludkowski; great grandmother to Michael Butts, Ashley Butts, Cole Spurling and Hanna Spurling. Beautiful daughter of the late Martha and Louis Bunge and beloved sister of the late Richard (Dick) and Myrle Wajnert. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. She thoroughly enjoyed reading, line dancing, biking, and traveling. Visitation and funeral service will be from 10:30am-12:30pm on Wednesday, March 6th at the Sunland Memorial Park and Mortuary 15826 Del Webb Blvd, Sun City AZ. Additional information is available at Sunland Memorial Park, telephone number 623-933-0161. Rest in peace Lois, February 28th, 2019. To leave condolence messages for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 5, 2019