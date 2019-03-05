Services
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
For more information about
Lois Ludkowski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary & Cremation Center
North Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Ludkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Ludkowski


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Ann Ludkowski Obituary
Lois Ann Ludkowski

Mesa - Lois Ann Ludkowski, 92 of Arizona, formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved wife to late Clifford Ludkowski, loving mom of Nancy Farnand, Carol Peszynski, Theresa Ludkowski, Barbara Ziejka, Theodore Ludkowski; cherished grandmother of Sharon Spurling (Peszynski), Linda Butts (Peszynski), Rachel Ziejka, Louis Ludkowski, and Aaron Ludkowski; great grandmother to Michael Butts, Ashley Butts, Cole Spurling and Hanna Spurling. Beautiful daughter of the late Martha and Louis Bunge and beloved sister of the late Richard (Dick) and Myrle Wajnert. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. She thoroughly enjoyed reading, line dancing, biking, and traveling. Visitation and funeral service will be from 10:30am-12:30pm on Wednesday, March 6th at the Sunland Memorial Park and Mortuary 15826 Del Webb Blvd, Sun City AZ. Additional information is available at Sunland Memorial Park, telephone number 623-933-0161. Rest in peace Lois, February 28th, 2019. To leave condolence messages for the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now