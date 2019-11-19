|
Lois Avanell Fisher (nee: Fry)
Glendale - LOIS AVANELL FISHER (nee: FRY) born November 30, 1922 to Daniel G. and Margaret (Zurney) Fry in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania, passed away the evening of November 8, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona; just 22 days short of her 97th birthday.
During the War years of 1943 to 1945, Lois proudly worked as an inspector at Timken Bearing in Canton, Ohio, who made bearings for airplane parts used in the war. Then, after training in Washington D.C., she worked for Western Union in Kittanning, PA, which she found to be very difficult since she had to deliver, with an escort, the status of service men.
Lois loved the holidays by decorating her home for each and enjoyed celebrating with family and friends no matter where they lived, from Pennsylvania to Arizona and places in between.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Thomas H. Fisher, whom she married March 03, 1945 in Muskogee, Oklahoma; their twin daughters, Cynda Fisher (May 1946 to Aug 1946) and Lynda Avner (1946 to 2001);Two sisters Anna McIntire, Esther Farester, and a brother Daniel Garrison Fry, Jr.
Many fond memories will remain with her son-in-law Dick Avner and the nephews, nieces and cousins who survive her. A very special thank you to Lilia Dobrican who cared for Lois in her final years.
Private burial was held at Sunland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sun City, Arizona
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019