Lois Banks
Phoenix - 84, passed away on April 16, 2020. Lois was born on August 8, 1935 to Mildred and Ralph McCarty in the parlor of her grandmother's farmhouse in Lumberport, WV. The following day, the doctor came back and received two chickens as payment for attending the birth.Lois and her sister Betty traveled the west with their parents, living in Ohio and California before settling in Phoenix. Lois attended Phoenix Technical School majoring in art and graduated from ASU in 1957, the year it was officially granted status as a university. After graduation, she worked for 5 years as an advertisement artist for Dorris-Heyman Home Furnishings, creating mini masterpieces in pen and ink, back when stores advertised in newspapers with hand-drawn illustrations. On November 23, 1963, she married Paul G. Banks.
Lois had many artistic pursuits, including writing and illustrating children's stories. She loved nature, and her backyard was a green oasis in her suburban Phoenix neighborhood. She didn't discriminate against weeds if she found them "interesting," and she often collected seeds from plants and trees she admired on her travels so she could grow her own specimens at home. At any given time, Lois kept insects in glass jars to observe and she documented their behavior and life cycles. She and her son, Steve, offered a home to many stray cats, providing them with food, veterinary care and companionship. Lois enjoyed daily walks around the neighborhood, often coming back with "treasures" she found along the way. She and her husband Paul were avid hikers, until his Parkinson's disease made it impossible. As her many friends can attest, Lois was immensely thoughtful and generous with notes, cards and hand-made gifts.Lois is survived by her children; Stephen and Anne; a favorite first-cousin Paula; several in-laws; a grand-niece and grand-nephews and many fond friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty, nieces Gloria and Linda and her loving husband of nearly 53 years, Paul. A graveside service is scheduled for April 29, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date, to allow family and her many friends to gather in remembrance. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lois' honor may be made to The Salvation Army or Catholic Relief Services. Online condolences can be given at www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020