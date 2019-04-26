|
|
Lois Boshes Chanen
Phoenix - Lois Boshes Chanen passed away on April 25, 2019, leaving behind an iconic story of growing up in mid-century Phoenix, Arizona. Born on February 13, 1932 in Hollywood, California, she came to Phoenix at age two and brought with her the Hollywood style that would last her entire life. Growing up in a town of less than 50,000 people on the then north side of the city near the Heard Museum, she witnessed the growth of Phoenix over the decades: sleeping with wet sheets hung on the porch in the '30s before air conditioning came to Arizona, working at her parents' downtown store and performing piano recitals in the 40's, riding in big Chevrolet's to go to malt shops and sock hops in the '50s, and marrying Phoenix businessman Herman Chanen shortly after her 18th birthday.
Leading an active married life, and raising a family in the '50s, '60s, and '70s, she was purposefully dedicated to being a full-time wife and mother, never missing a school activity, bake sale, Little League game, or philanthropic event. She performed volunteer work for Doctor's Hospital, the Greater Phoenix Heart Ball, Barrow Neurological Institute, and the Phoenix Symphony Ball while frequenting Guggy's Coffee Shop, Durant's, Goldwater's Department Store, and the Arizona Biltmore. In the 1960's, then national magazine Look published a story about the Chanen family focused on Herman's growing construction business and Lois's style and grace, likening her to film actress Marilyn Monroe. Her style was also documented in an encyclopedia article about Arizonan Barry Goldwater.
By the early '90s, Lois became a grandparent and loved passing on her wisdom, style, and grace to a new generation of Chanen women, while playing bridge with friends, celebrating happy occasions, and complaining that Phoenix became too big a city. She will be lovingly remembered for always showing her love to those she cared about, her avant-garde style, her unique expressions and sense of humor, her indefinable mystique, and her beautiful smile.
Lois is predeceased by her beloved parents Etta and Samuel Boshes and her brother Marshall Boshes. She is survived by sons Steven Chanen (Jeanne) and Marc Chanen, ex-husband Herman Chanen, and granddaughters Rachel, Lauren, and Leah Chanen. Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Congregation Beth Israel, located at 10460 N 56th St, Scottsdale, Arizona, 85253. In lieu of flowers, for those who desire, a contribution is suggested to the Chanen Preschool at Congregation Beth Israel.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019