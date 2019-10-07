|
Lois Davis
Mesa - Lois Davis was born October 11, 1926 in Pennsylvania. She married Carlton Davis, having two daughters and one-stepson. She passed away October 3, 2017 just 8 days before turning 91. She spent most of her life in Columbus, Ohio. She was artistic, making flower arrangements, wreaths and jewelry. She also enjoyed shopping. She prided herself on finding bargains. She loved her Yorkshire Terriers, especially her last one, Daisy. She had several close friends in Columbus, who were hard for her to leave behind. She spent her last several years in Arizona away from the mid-west snow and to be near one of her daughters. She would dress-up when going out for meals, to the store or anywhere in public. She had to have matching shoes and jewelry and look her best. She was a fighter and tougher than she gave herself credit for. She is survived by her daughter, Lory Ramias, Debby McClain and stepson Carl Davis and grandchildren seven and six great grandchildren. Her ashes were buried in the family cemetery, John Lyman Cemetery, in Penna near her sister and her parents.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019