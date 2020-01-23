|
Lois Eliza Nuernberg
Lois Eliza Nuernberg passed away at Westminster Village on January 6, 2020 at the age of 101.
She was born in Wisconsin on October 14, 1918 the daughter of Henry and Mayme Wierman. She was married to Fred E. Nuernberg in 1940. Fred preceded her in death in 2005. Lois is survived by sons, Fred H. Nuernberg of Victor, New York, Mark Nuernberg of Scottsdale, Arizona, and James Nuernberg of St. Louis Missouri, daughters in law Chong Nuernberg, Sophia Alexander, son in law Jerome Cushman, granddaughters Alexis and Kristen, grandson Joseph, two nieces and five nephews. Lois was also preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
A Memorial Service will be held for Lois at 11:00 AM at Westminster Village on Saturday, January 25th.
Interment will be in the Memory Garden at Valley Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements made by Messenger Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020