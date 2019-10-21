Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
her grandson's home
Plymouth, IN
Lois Lawrence
Lois Fay Lawrence Obituary
Lois Fay Lawrence

Plymouth - Lois Fay Lawrence went to be with the Lord after living on this earth for 90 years, 9 months, 9 days and 9 hours. She was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away at 8:20 p.m. on October 12, 2019 at her home in Plymouth, Indiana.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 3, 1929, she was a treasured daughter of Matt McDowell and Elizabeth (Hill) Hedgpeth. She was the third oldest of seven Hedgpeth children (3 sisters & 3 brothers).

On April 21, 1951, Fay married the love of her life, Kenneth L. Lawrence in Phoenix, Arizona. They shared 65 years of life's adventures. After Ken's death in 2016, Fay relocated to Plymouth, Indiana to be closer to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left to cherish Fay's memory are four daughters, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one brother, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Church of God in Prescott Valley. Burial will be in the Prescott National Cemetery where she will be reunited with her devoted husband, Ken.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
