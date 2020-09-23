Lois Jean George



Glendale, AZ - LOIS JEAN HOGSTON GEORGE Lois Jean Hogston George was born on February 6, 1955 in Hazard, KY to Arch and Ruth Hogston. She married her high school sweetheart, Leon George, in 1971 and followed him to live in many different states and in the Philippines. She finally settled in Glendale, Arizona in 1990 where she lived until her passing. Lois served in the US Air Force in the 1970s as one of the first married women to be allowed to enlist in the service. She worked for the State of Arizona as an accounting technician until she retired. In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her brothers, George, Danny and Luther. She had three children, Robert George, Christopher George and David George and five grandchildren, Giavonna George, Devin George, Aiden George, Lila Morgan George, and Ryker James. Funeral services will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:30 am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store