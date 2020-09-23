1/1
Lois Jean George
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Jean George

Glendale, AZ - LOIS JEAN HOGSTON GEORGE Lois Jean Hogston George was born on February 6, 1955 in Hazard, KY to Arch and Ruth Hogston. She married her high school sweetheart, Leon George, in 1971 and followed him to live in many different states and in the Philippines. She finally settled in Glendale, Arizona in 1990 where she lived until her passing. Lois served in the US Air Force in the 1970s as one of the first married women to be allowed to enlist in the service. She worked for the State of Arizona as an accounting technician until she retired. In addition to her parents, Lois was predeceased by her brothers, George, Danny and Luther. She had three children, Robert George, Christopher George and David George and five grandchildren, Giavonna George, Devin George, Aiden George, Lila Morgan George, and Ryker James. Funeral services will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary, 200 W. Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:30 am.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary
200 West Beardsley Road
Phoenix, AZ 85027
6234347000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved