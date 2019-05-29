|
|
Lois Jean Thorn
Glendale - Lois Jean Thorn, 81, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister of Glendale, AZ passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Jean was born February 12, 1938 in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Harrison Ray Widaman and Doris Opal Scroggins. She will be reuniting in heaven with John Charles Thorn, husband of 55 years. She graduated from St. Mary's High School. She retired from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Jean is survived by children, Stephanie Gallegos (Moises), Susan Turner (Daniel), Charles Thorn, (Theresa) and Mathew Thorn; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and siblings, John Arbuthnot, Charles Widaman, Angela Kay Coughlin, and David Nottoli.
Visitation for Jean Thorn will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 in Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home 9925 W. Thomas Rd. Avondale, AZ 85392 with a service and internment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 340 E. Palm Lane, #230, Phoenix, AZ 85004.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019