Services
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home
9925 W. Thomas Rd.
Avondale, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Following Services
Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home
9925 W. Thomas Rd.
Avondale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Thorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jean Thorn


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Jean Thorn Obituary
Lois Jean Thorn

Glendale - Lois Jean Thorn, 81, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister of Glendale, AZ passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. Jean was born February 12, 1938 in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Harrison Ray Widaman and Doris Opal Scroggins. She will be reuniting in heaven with John Charles Thorn, husband of 55 years. She graduated from St. Mary's High School. She retired from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Jean is survived by children, Stephanie Gallegos (Moises), Susan Turner (Daniel), Charles Thorn, (Theresa) and Mathew Thorn; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and siblings, John Arbuthnot, Charles Widaman, Angela Kay Coughlin, and David Nottoli.

Visitation for Jean Thorn will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 in Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home 9925 W. Thomas Rd. Avondale, AZ 85392 with a service and internment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 340 E. Palm Lane, #230, Phoenix, AZ 85004.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.