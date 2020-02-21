|
|
Lois Jeanne Johnson
Scottsdale - Lois Jeanne Johnson, 84, of Scottsdale Arizona, entered peacefully into God's eternal rest on February 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 4, 1935, to Marvin and Elizabeth Raetzel, and graduated from Detroit Lutheran High School. She worked as a model with a natural beauty and grace and was also a New York Life Agent for many years.
She was a devoted Christian and she supported many charities. Lois was also a long-time member of Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Church.
She undeniably dedicated her entire life to her children until her final days. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She was an amazing matriarch to her family.
Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill, and her loving parents. She leaves behind her cherished sister, Beth, her loving and devoted children; Gary, Linda, Jeffrey, Ronald, Sharon, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Messinger Mortuary, 8555 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Scottsdale, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4 PM - 8 PM.
Lois's final resting place will be at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix alongside her beloved husband. The Graveside Service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM, located at 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020