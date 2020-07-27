Lois June Furr-Norton
Phoenix - Lois June (Craig) Furr-Norton, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. Lois was born just ahead of her identical twin, Louise, on Nov. 18, 1930, in Danville, Ill., and moved with her family to Glendale, Ariz., at 15-years-old. Lois married James Angus Furr in 1949. They moved several times before raising their three children in Falls Church, Va., while Jim piloted for Eastern Airlines. Upon retirement, Jim and Lois moved back to Phoenix, where Jim passed away in 1996. In 2004, Lois married Raymond Norton and they were together until his death in 2011. Lois was an exemplary homemaker, friend and musical performer. She loved the Lord and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also belonged to Eastern Star, serving in 1971-1972 as Worthy Matron, Acacia Chapter 51. Lois is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Martha (Nelms) Craig; sisters Norma (Schafer) and Jessie Louise (Victa), as well as their husbands; husbands Jim Furr and Ray Norton; son Craig Furr; and son-in-law Jim Baugh. She leaves behind two daughters Debra Baugh and Nancy Hendrickson (David); six grandchildren: Eric Furr, Lisa Furr Heavener (Eric), Rachel Baugh Lindsay (Jason), Justin Baugh (Kaylynn), Laurie Hendrickson Paul (Jacob), Dave Hendrickson (Jeanette); and 19 great-grandchildren. Services, by invitation, will be held at Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ. Those who wish to participate in a private video broadcast via Zoom, please contact a member of the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Lung Association
, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Jim Baugh Math Lovers Scholarship.