|
|
Lois Leach
Gilbert - Lois Marie Leach, age 85, of Mesa, Arizona passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born on February 24th, 1934 to the late Arvil Charles Bastin and Marie Anna Clancy as their only child.
Lois was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana and attended Arsenal
Technical High School, graduating in 1951. She married her High School sweetheart, Kenneth Edward Leach in 1952 and they lived together in Indianapolis until 1970 before relocating to Phoenix, Arizona.
A loving mother and homemaker, Lois was active in the community as a member of the PTA and volunteer at the school library. She enjoyed quilting, playing bridge with friends and golfing with her husband Ken.
Lois is survived by her only child Michael C. Leach; Michael's wife, Suzanne, and their son Matthew. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ken, in 2007.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society, www.azhumane.org/
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church of Gilbert.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019