Lois Levine
Scottsdale - Lois Levine passed away May 29th peacefully after a long illness. She was surrounded by her husband Bernie (29 years) and her son Jordan. She is survived by her son Jordan Klein, husband Bernie, step daughters Randie Stein (Lee), Melissa Levine (Lisa Byrnes), grandchildren Alex and Elizabeth Stein, and Josh and Jeremy Levine. She is predeceased by her parents Henry and Eunice Nathanson and her Brother Gerald Nathanson.
Lois was born in Chicago and maintained many ties to her home town. As the creator and director of the '69 Chicago Cubs Spring Training Camp for Men 35 and Older she made many trips to Scottsdale and fell in love with it. She moved to Arizona in 1984 where she continued to work in Media Relations. The crown of her Career was as Director of the Arizona Office of Tourism.
She retired in 1990 and enjoyed traveling, cooking, and physical fitness. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Services will be held at Temple Kol Ami, Scottsdale, Sunday June 2nd at 12:30 pm followed by interment at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Friends and family will be welcomed back at Bernie and Lois' home afterward. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Donations in Lois' honor can be made to Hospice of the Valley, The , or Temple Kol Ami
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 1, 2019