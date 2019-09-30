|
Lois "Lolo" Lillian (Edstrom) Wilder
- - Lois "Lolo" Lillian (Edstrom) Wilder passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Monday, September 23, 2019 at The Willows of Arbor Lakes Memory Care Facility, in Maple Grove, MN. Lois was diagnosed 14 years ago with Alzheimer's Dementia and was battling cancer the past two years. Lois spent her last day exactly the way she would have wanted, singing and dancing with family and friends. She is survived by her seven children and their spouses, Tim (Kathy), Kim (Rick), Joe, Sue (Ron), Connie (Erik), Tom (Lisa) and Kate (Len); and 15 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Lois is preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas Wilder. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Evans Nordby in Osseo, MN from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, MN.
