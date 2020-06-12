Lois Marie Elson
Lois Marie Elson passed away on June 1, 2020. She spent her last days at Lund Family Hospice Home with her loving daughter, Rachelle, at her side. She was born on November 17, 1938 in Buffalo Center, Iowa, to John and Alta Finlayson. She is now in her eternal home in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Debi (Bud) Jacobs, Gwen Jennings and Rachelle (Dan) Sheets; grandchildren, Drew Jacobs, Amanda (David) DiTirro, Jonathan Alban, Mathew (Sherri) Alban, Michael Jennings, Christina (Andy) Kitzman, Jeremy Denton and Kyle Sheets; 8 great-grandchildren; and siblings, David (Miriam) Finlayson, Bonna (Bob) Pinneke, Don (Carol) Finlayson and Audrey (Clair) Sansgard. Lois is also survived by her much-adored, loving, furry and faithful companion, Brandy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alta (Zenor) Finlayson; daughter, Cynthia Alban; and siblings, Arlys Tuttle, Roger Finlayson, Jeanne (Dick) Nye, Miriam Boettcher, Stephen Finlayson and two brothers in infancy, Eldon Finlayson and Morris Finlayson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley for their Palliative Care for Dementia program. Donations can be made in memory of Lois online (https://hov.org/donate/) or via mail (Hospice of the Valley - Fund Development Office, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014-5656).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.