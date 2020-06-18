Lois "Marie" Marquez
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois "Marie" Marquez

Lois "Marie" Marquez rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on June 11, 2020. Her departure reminds us all that an angel is watching over us. She was born on March 11, 1933 in Bokoshe, Oklahoma. Marie was one of 13 children. She worked for Revlon for over 20 years retiring in 2001. She enjoyed watching Diamondbacks baseball, NFL Redskins football, the Oklahoma Sooners college football and enjoyed going to the Casino. She also loved and enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling with her grandkids. We have much respect and much love for our Mother, she was one of a kind and had the biggest heart one could possibly imagine. Mama, you will truly be missed! She is the beloved mother of Sandy (Jimmy) Lopez, Mike, Anita (Art) Garcia, David, Andy, Janice Campos, Joyce Marquez- Vasquez (Richard) & Lydia (Lonnie) Andrade, 22 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and three siblings Mary Periera, Margie Ralls & Del Ralls. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Estevan Marquez, parents Lottie and Charley Ralls, her son Dean, granddaughter Angelica, grandson Francisco and nine siblings Minnie, Bill, Don, Buster, Lloyd, Bob, Barbara, Tom & Gladys. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ. Please stagger visitation times to keep with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required. The funeral service will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved