Lois "Marie" Marquez



Lois "Marie" Marquez rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on June 11, 2020. Her departure reminds us all that an angel is watching over us. She was born on March 11, 1933 in Bokoshe, Oklahoma. Marie was one of 13 children. She worked for Revlon for over 20 years retiring in 2001. She enjoyed watching Diamondbacks baseball, NFL Redskins football, the Oklahoma Sooners college football and enjoyed going to the Casino. She also loved and enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling with her grandkids. We have much respect and much love for our Mother, she was one of a kind and had the biggest heart one could possibly imagine. Mama, you will truly be missed! She is the beloved mother of Sandy (Jimmy) Lopez, Mike, Anita (Art) Garcia, David, Andy, Janice Campos, Joyce Marquez- Vasquez (Richard) & Lydia (Lonnie) Andrade, 22 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and three siblings Mary Periera, Margie Ralls & Del Ralls. Marie was preceded in death by her husband Estevan Marquez, parents Lottie and Charley Ralls, her son Dean, granddaughter Angelica, grandson Francisco and nine siblings Minnie, Bill, Don, Buster, Lloyd, Bob, Barbara, Tom & Gladys. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ. Please stagger visitation times to keep with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required. The funeral service will be private.









