Lois Moss
1933 - 2020
Lois Moss

Mesa - Lois Moss, born Sept 30,1933, left this earth on July 16, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma as the only child to Iula and Marion Smith. At fifteen Lois married seventeen year old Ray Lloyd Moss. They would have been married 73 years in November. Lois had 2 children, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Lois was a long time resident of Mesa, Arizona. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home on Friday the 24th of July starting at 9:00 AM with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, Lois loved to donate to the animal rescue.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Mountain View Funeral Home
