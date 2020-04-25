|
|
Lois O'Bryan
Phoenix - Lois Marie O'Bryan, 94, died April 23, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born March 19, 1926 to Noble and Mattie Sipes in Martin County, Indiana and graduated from Odon High School. On October 18, 1952, she married Clarence O'Bryan in Raglesville, Indiana.
She was active in church throughout her life and enjoyed reading and spending time with extended family.
Lois is survived by her children Eugene (Joan) O'Bryan and Mary Ann Crist; grandchildren Amy Bender, Alan O'Bryan, Daniel Crist, David Crist, John O'Bryan and Bryan Crist; and great-grandchild Ethan Bender. She is survived by siblings Wanita McDonald, George Winklepleck, Jonas Winklepleck, Bettie Thomas and Roy Winklepleck and many extended family members.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, and siblings John Sipes, Mary Sipes, Robert Sipes, Georgia Vaughn, Ted Winklepleck and Ray Winklepleck.
Services and burial will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Washington, Indiana.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020