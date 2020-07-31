Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lois's life story with friends and family

Share Lois's life story with friends and family





Peoria - Lois Sheila Rosenthal (nee Meyers), 81, formerly of Peoria, Arizona; passed away peacefully in her sleep at her son's home in Chicago, July 22, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Howard Rosenthal, CPD.; devoted mother of Edward Howson, Michael (fiancee Vicky) Howson, and Robert Howson, CFD.



Loving grandmother of Alexis, Lauren, Gunnar, Nicholas (Lauren), Danielle (fiancé Nik), and Ryan Howson; great-grandmother of Rebecca Rose Howson and one on the way.



Daughter of the late Arnold Meyers and Rose Kanter Meyers.



Private interment of cremated remains, Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the www.alz.org.



Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or







Lois Sheila RosenthalPeoria - Lois Sheila Rosenthal (nee Meyers), 81, formerly of Peoria, Arizona; passed away peacefully in her sleep at her son's home in Chicago, July 22, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Howard Rosenthal, CPD.; devoted mother of Edward Howson, Michael (fiancee Vicky) Howson, and Robert Howson, CFD.Loving grandmother of Alexis, Lauren, Gunnar, Nicholas (Lauren), Danielle (fiancé Nik), and Ryan Howson; great-grandmother of Rebecca Rose Howson and one on the way.Daughter of the late Arnold Meyers and Rose Kanter Meyers.Private interment of cremated remains, Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store