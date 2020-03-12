|
Lois Wilky Swenson
Phoenix - Lois Wilky Swenson, age 91, passed away on March 6, 2020. Lois was born in Chandler, Arizona in 1928 and was raised on a farm in Tolleson by her loving parents Frank and Nellie. She had three brothers, Henry (deceased), Robert, and Barry (deceased). She is survived by her loving children James Swenson (Debra) and Kristin Bobke (Peter); her grandchildren, who she adored, Ian and Joshua Bobke; sister-in-law Barbara Wilky; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Lois was an elementary school teacher in Arizona, Minnesota, and California, and a business owner prior to retirement. She was a graduate of the University of Arizona and a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muhammad Ali Parkinson's Center (Movement and Disorder Clinic) at: www.supportbarrow.org. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Best Funeral Services 501 E. Dunlap Avenue Phoenix, Arizona 85020 at 11:00am. Condolences may be expressed at: obituaries.bestfuneralservices.com/lois-wilky-swenson/.
