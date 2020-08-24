Lola Arlene Horning
Scottsdale - Lola Arlene (Ryan) Horning passed away on August 16, 2020. She was 93. Lola was born on February 3, 1927, in Grinnell, Iowa, the 8th of 12 children. Raised on a farm, Lola and her family braved the Great Depression and World War II. After graduating from high school in 1944, Lola and a close friend ventured to Washington, DC. They worked for the FBI. Lola married Lowell Horning in 1953. They first lived in Omaha, where their two children, Diane and Duane, were born. They moved to Phoenix in 1960. Lola devoted herself to creating a home that was filled with love and open to friends and family who were always welcome. An extraordinary mother, she instilled in her children the values that have served as lifelong roadmaps for them. Lola's faith in Christ was deep and sincere, shared with others through service and example. She had several secretarial jobs and retired from her final post as secretary to the Evening Division Dean of Phoenix College. Lola is preceded in death by her parents, Orie and Emma Jane Ryan, and eight of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Lowell Horning, her children Diane Elmore and Duane Horning, her sisters Helen Woodward, Phylis Lowe, and Patricia Jean Ryan, five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Lola's immediate family will hold a small burial service at Paradise Valley Methodist Church Memorial Garden, Phoenix. A celebration of life is tentatively planned in Phoenix near the time of her birthday, February 3, 2021. Donations may be made to UMOM, https://umom.org/memorialandtributes/
, or to Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, https://pvumc.org/
, https://pushpay.com/g/paradisevalleyumc?src=hpp
, with a designation for its Memorial Garden. More information about Lola's life may be found at https://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/myt/obituary/Lola-Horning