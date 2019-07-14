|
|
Lolito (Lito) Esperanza passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born in San Esteban, Ilocos Sur in the Philippines on September 5, 1944. Lito moved to Hawaii with his family when he was eight years old and grew up in Kalihi on Oahu. Lito worked for the department of transportation there for twenty years. Lito met his wife, Susan, in Hawaii and they married in September of 1978. They moved to Arizona in 1984 and Lito then began working for the Bureau of Reclamation as a surveyor. He retired from that position after 27 years. His retired life included regular golf games with his son, eating as much seafood as he could, watching his grandsons play basketball and spending time with all his family. Lito is preceded in death by his parents, Rosalina and Amadeo and his brothers, Glen and Ray. Lito is survived by his wife of forty years, Susan, his brothers, Jerry, Sonny, and Ernest. Also by his sons Lawrence and Joshua, and his daughters, Lori and Jennifer, their spouses, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many beloved nieces and nephews. The memorial service for Lito will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel in Peoria, Arizona on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2pm. His ashes will be scattered in Hawaii on September 5, 2019. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019