Lon McDermott
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lon McDermott

Wickenburg - Wickenburg - Lon Raymond McDermott of Wickenburg, Arizona passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. He was born July 22, 1932 in Phoenix to Arthur T. and Helen O'Sullivan McDermott. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Joan McDermott, his former wife, Paulie DeVoe, 7 sons and 1 daughter, 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In 1953 he began a construction career at Fisher Contracting and became Vice President in 1963 and later formed Reel Contracting Co. which managed major highway and bridge projects throughout Arizona. In 1970 he joined Burgess Contruction Co. in Fairbanks, Alaska as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Major projects included the TransAlaska Pipeline. In 1981 Lon and Joan moved to Wickenburg, Arizona and for 40 years Lon was actively involved in the community and elected to the Town Council and served as Mayor from 2002 thru 2005. He will always be remembered for his professional accomplishments, dedication to community, and love of family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wickenburg Community Services Corporation P. O. Box 782 Wickenburg, Az. or Hospice of the Valley, 9435 W. Peoria Avenue, Peoria, Az. Plans for a special Celebration of His Life on Saturday, October 24 are forthcoming. Please visit wickenburgfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory
187 No. Adams St
Wickenburg, AZ 85390
(928) 684-2081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved