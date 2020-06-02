Lon MeDermott
Wickenburg - Wickenburg - Lon Raymond McDermott of Wickenburg, Arizona passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020. He was born July 22, 1932 in Phoenix to Arthur T. and Helen O'Sullivan McDermott. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Joan McDermott, his former wife, Paulie DeVoe, 7 sons and 1 daughter, 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In 1953 he began a construction career at Fisher Contracting and became Vice President in 1963 and later formed Reel Contracting Co. which managed major highway and bridge projects throughout Arizona. In 1970 he joined Burgess Contruction Co. in Fairbanks, Alaska as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Major projects included the TransAlaska Pipeline. In 1981 Lon and Joan moved to Wickenburg, Arizona and for 40 years Lon was actively involved in the community and elected to the Town Council and served as Mayor from 2002 thru 2005. He will always be remembered for his professional accomplishments, dedication to community, and love of family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wickenburg Community Services Corporation P. O. Box 782 Wickenburg, Az. or Hospice of the Valley, 9435 W. Peoria Avenue, Peoria, Az. Plans for a special Celebration of His Life on Saturday, October 24 are forthcoming. Please visit wickenburgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.