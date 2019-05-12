|
|
Lora Colleen Binder
Fountain Hills - November 10, 1937 - May 6, 2019
Lora Colleen Binder, age 81 beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019.
Colleen was married to John Richard Binder on June 2, 1956. They were married 62 years.
Colleen has two children. Bruce W. Binder (Janice Buck) and Bryan J. Binder (Amanda Binder). She was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren. Tristan Hammett (Joshua), Aubrey Piciucco (Michael), Marlee Loeschen (Michael), Marisa Binder, Kaelyn Binder, Steve Buck (Laura), Jennifer Buck (Seth), Maddison Buck and 8 great-grandchildren.
Colleen will be missed by her four siblings. Martin Christensen (Barbara), Willie Christensen (Norma), Cleann Brost (Bill), Thomas Christensen (Ardella).
Colleen was born in Lorsdburg, New Mexico in 1937. Her family relocated to the San Luis Valley in Southeastern Colorado where she resided through high school. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1955 where she met and married her husband, John.
Colleen was a devoted wife and mother and worked as a bookkeeper and bank teller. She and John retired to Fountain Hills, Arizona in 1987. Colleen was very active in the local community and loved participating in and teaching line dancing for the Top of the Line Dancers in Fountain Hills.
Colleen was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served as a visiting home teacher and ward librarian.
Services were private.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona in her name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019