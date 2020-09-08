1/
Lora Stewart
Lora Stewart

Mesa - Lora E. (LaRue) Stewart was born in Mesa, Arizona, January 6, 1931 to parents Odie C. LaRue and Janet (Holley) LaRue. Lora returned home to our Heavenly Father September 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Walter L. Stewart, a sister Cora (LaRue) Terry, eight nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews. Lora was preceded in death by her brother Nevell LaRue.

Lora suffered from polio at the age of three. To keep her legs strong she enjoyed roller skating, ballroom dancing, square dancing as well as walking, throughout her lifetime. She graduated from Mesa High School in 1949, attended Lambson Business School and worked as Registrar at Mesa High School for 47 years before retiring.

Lora and her husband, Walt, have been active in REACT International, a collection of worldwide teams of Skilled Communications Volunteers, for the past 25 years.

A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00PM-7:00PM, September 10 at Meldrum Mortuary, and a Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM, September 11 in Mesa Cemetery on North Center.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.americarehospice.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
