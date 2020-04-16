|
|
Loraine Udall Hawkins
Phoenix - Loraine Udall Hawkins, 89 of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1931, in St. Johns, Arizona, a small town in Northeast Arizona. She is the eighth of ten children born to Gilbert and Sarah Udall.
Loraine was a proud member of the Udall family, whose role in American politics spans over four generations. Growing up in St. Johns, Arizona, Loraine loved the outdoors, riding the family horse, playing with her dog, and building a treehouse with her brothers and sisters. In 1946, her family moved to Mesa, Arizona. She graduated from Mesa High in 1949 and, in 1952, completed a Registered Nursing Program at Good Samaritan Hospital, now Banner Hospital in Phoenix.
She met Bill Hawkins, a young dental student, and they were married in 1952. While Bill finished dental school in Chicago, Loraine worked as a Registered Nurse. In 1956, they returned to Phoenix to raise a son and three daughters.
Loraine and Bill loved art, architecture, and travel. They designed and built a dental office and family home with Arizona architect Blaine Drake, one of Frank Lloyd Wright's original apprentices at Taliesin, Wisconsin. Loraine and Bill's many travels included a trip around the world in 1962, the Soviet Union in 1971, and China/Tibet in the 1980s. Loraine was active in the community as a member of the Phoenix Women's Club, the Metropolitan Canal Alliance, the American Red Cross, Arizona Chapter, and the Phoenix Symphony Guild. She stayed involved with nursing as a member and the first President of the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Group.
Loraine and Bill were avid art collectors and members of the Phoenix Art Museum since 1959. They were active participants in several of the museum's support organizations - PAM Circles of Support, Phoenix Art Museum League, Contemporary Forum, Asian Art Council, and Arizona Costume Institute. Loraine joined the art museum's docent program in 1973 and began leading tours of the museum's exhibitions to children, school groups, and adults from around Arizona and the world. As a docent, she gave hundreds of slide presentations to classes of school children, teens and seniors, sharing her love of art, art history, and the joy art brings to life. Loraine became a Master Docent in 1984 and was a Sustaining Docent from 2006 to 2015, giving over 40 years of volunteer service to the Phoenix Art Museum.
Loraine's true love was supporting Bill and his many responsibilities to dentistry, including President of the Arizona Dental Association, President of the USA Section of the International College of Dentists, and as a Board Member of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona for over 25 years.
Loraine is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Patti) Peregrine; daughter, Stacey J. Johnson; son, William Rodrick (Rod) Hawkins (Corinne Hawkins), and daughter Nannette Louise Hawkins Mereles (Enrique F. Mereles); grandson, Col. Michael Lundy Burgoyne; granddaughter Megan Louise Burgoyne; grandson William Scott Hawkins; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Liz) Hawkins; grandson, Maximiliano (Max) Fernando Mereles; granddaughter, Talia Natasha Mereles; great-grandson, Ulysses Merrit Burgoyne; great-granddaughter, Odessa Liberty Burgoyne; great-grandson, Otis Sidney Graham, and great-granddaughter Clio Loraine Graham; sister, Frances Udall; sister, Alice Jean (Jeanie) Glazier; brother Don Udall, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. (Bill) Hawkins.
Keeping with Loraine's wish, there will be no service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, please contact Messinger Mortuary at https://www.messingermortuary.com/
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations may be made to the Phoenix Art Museum's Docent Legacy Endowment in memory of Loraine Udall Hawkins. Donations can be sent to the Phoenix Art Museum, Development Office, 1625 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Donations may also be made online in memory of Loraine Udall Hawkins for the Docent Legacy Endowment at https://tickets.phxart.org/donations/donation/2
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020