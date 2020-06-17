Loreen Priscilla Blanchard
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loreen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loreen Priscilla Blanchard

Loreen Priscilla Blanchard, age 56, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. Loreen was born October 14, 1963 to David and Lois Hart. Loreen married her best friend, Robert D. Blanchard in March, 1983. Loreen was a professional legal assistant for 38 years. Having experience at both large and small firms, many prominent attorneys regarded her as preeminent in her field and a consummate professional.

Loreen was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She always put the needs of others before her own, making sure everyone was well taken care of. In fact, Loreen was a fierce defender of her loved ones and friends, though she avoided speaking ill of anyone. Loreen's faith and love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, poured over into every aspect of her life. Her family, friends, and co-workers absolutely adored her, and many lives were blessed because Loreen brought value to people's lives. Loreen made this world a brighter place.

Loreen is survived by her husband, Rob, her son, Nate, her sisters, Eileen and Doreen, and her brother Matt. A viewing is scheduled, Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Queen of Heaven Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Saint Mary Magdalene Church, 2654 E. Williams Field Rd., Gilbert, Arizona.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Mary Magdalene Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved