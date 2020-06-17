Loreen Priscilla Blanchard



Loreen Priscilla Blanchard, age 56, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. Loreen was born October 14, 1963 to David and Lois Hart. Loreen married her best friend, Robert D. Blanchard in March, 1983. Loreen was a professional legal assistant for 38 years. Having experience at both large and small firms, many prominent attorneys regarded her as preeminent in her field and a consummate professional.



Loreen was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She always put the needs of others before her own, making sure everyone was well taken care of. In fact, Loreen was a fierce defender of her loved ones and friends, though she avoided speaking ill of anyone. Loreen's faith and love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, poured over into every aspect of her life. Her family, friends, and co-workers absolutely adored her, and many lives were blessed because Loreen brought value to people's lives. Loreen made this world a brighter place.



Loreen is survived by her husband, Rob, her son, Nate, her sisters, Eileen and Doreen, and her brother Matt. A viewing is scheduled, Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Queen of Heaven Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. at the Saint Mary Magdalene Church, 2654 E. Williams Field Rd., Gilbert, Arizona.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store