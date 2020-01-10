Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Resources
Lorene Pearl Newham Paquette

Lorene Pearl Newham Paquette Obituary
Lorene Pearl Newham Paquette

Phoenix - Lorene Pearl Newham Paquette, age 88, passed away on December 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lorene was born in Windsor, Canada January 27, 1931 to Eva Viau and Richard Newham. She married Gerald Roy Paquette in 1949 and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1955 with their three children Michael, Sherry and Gerald David.

She is survived by her loving family including her son, Gerald "Rab" David Paquette; nephews Christopher Paquette and Ian Daily; nieces Nicole Daily and Clarissa Paquette; as well as their spouses and children.

Lorene and her family cherished the Arizona outdoors. She spent many years camping and visiting remote sites around the state of Arizona, and she treasured the culture of the American Indians.

Lorene valued education, and in 1989, she earned a Bachelor of Arts Education degree from Arizona State University. She became a teacher at Sevilla elementary school, and she soon earned her Master's degree in Education.

Lorene's husband Gerald Roy Paquette passed away in 2004. She remarried John Niedosik originally of Indiana, and she survived him.

Lorene will be loved and remembered by her family, friends and neighbors.

Service will be at 10:00am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N 7th St, Phoenix 85020. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
