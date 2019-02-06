Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Lorenzo Delgado
Lorenzo Delgado


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorenzo Delgado Obituary
Lorenzo Delgado

Queen Creek - Lorenzo Delgado a devoted husband, father and grandfather went to be with our Lord Jesus on Tuesday January 29th, 2019 at the age of 83. He was survived by his seven children and their families including: Zenaida King (Vito), Lorenzo Delgado, Daniel Delgado, Melissa Barber (Scott), Lucinda Ortiz (Robert), Clarissa Delgado and Alicia Huggins (Tim). He had 21 Granchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Born in Prescott Arizona to Lucille and Luis Delgado, Lorenzo was the fourth and only boy of five children. He was an honorably discharged United States Airforce Veteran and retired from Bank One as a loan officer. He cherished his family, was an avid fisherman and loved sports. His immense love for Jesus and his family were apparent throughout his life and his last words to "Follow Jesus" inspired hope. His legacy and memory will continue on in our hearts and he will be greatly missed by all, but he will never be forgotten.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 6, 2019
