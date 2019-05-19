|
|
Loretta Alice Atwater
- - On February 21, 2019 the heavens gained an angel, she is survived by her high school sweetheart Daniel Atwater of over 58 years of marriage, her eldest daughter Jennifer Rosario and her husband Timothy Rosario, and her youngest daughter Shannon Eraca and her husband Kevin Eraca, and her two grand children Dianne Brown and Colt Eraca. In the time since our beloved Wife, Mother and grandmother passed we have struggled finding the words to encompass and memorialize Lori. After being unable to find the words it is because there are no words that encompass her for all that she was, stood for,accomplished and nurtured. She made everyone's world brighter by just knowing her. And everyone she knew and cared for now has a golden guardian angel in our corner. May you Rest In Peace and know your dash between the dates were of the greatest joy for those around you.
A small celebration of life was held on February 24. There are no further arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019