Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Guido
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Alice (Lund) Guido


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta Alice (Lund) Guido Obituary
Loretta Alice (Lund) Guido

Scottsdale - Loretta Alice (Lund) Guido passed away peacefully Friday May 3, 2019 at age 93 in the comfort of her own home in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was surrounded by family. Loretta shared life lessons up to her last day, 'face-timing' with grand-children and chatting with us with all of the energy she could muster. We prayed and played music as she left this Earth with a final breath and tear. She showed us how to live with God, family and friends with dignity, grace and bit of witty humor. Loretta was born November 5, 1925 in Chicago to Fred and Alice Lund. She was the first of three children, followed by her younger brother Donald and her baby sister Barbara. On August 13, 1952, Loretta married Pascal Mark Guido Sr, a fellow teacher and coach at Tobin Junior High. Loretta graduated from Highland Park High School and went on to attend the University of DePaul and graduated from the University of Miami. After teaching for a few years she began raising a family with Pat in Palos Park and Wheaton, IL and Scottsdale, AZ. Loretta was active at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, St. Michael Catholic Church in Orland Park and later Wheaton, IL. She enjoyed being a Catechism teacher and supporting multiple charities including the Alzheimer Association. Loretta was survived by (Pascal) Mark Guido, Jr. and Rene Ellington-Guido of Phoenix, AZ, Frank and Johanna Guido of Dallas, TX, Alison Guido Tenin and Ron Tenin of Scottsdale, AZ, David and Amy Guido of Phoenix, AZ as well as numerous grandchildren including Justin, Julianna, Caroline, Mimi, Andrew, Isabel, Giovanni and Rocco. She was predeceased by Pascal Mark Guido, Sr. and Siblings Donald Lund and Barbara Lund Brimhall. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 @ 10:00am, St. Maria Goretti. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley- 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014 and The Society of St. Vincent DePaul-420 W. Watkins Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85003. Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for supporting us in our hour of need. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now