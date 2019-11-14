|
|
Loretta Ann Smith
Loretta Ann Smith age 62 passed away on November 7, 2019 at Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Glendale, AZ from Acute Respiratory Failure among other health complications.
Loretta was born on January 5th, 1957 in Fairfield, TX to Judson Smith (deceased) and Baby Ray (Betty) Davis (deceased). When Loretta was two years old her family migrated to Tucson, AZ then soon to Phoenix, AZ where she was raised by her mother and step-father Alfred Davis Jr. She graduated from Maryvale High School, attended some college courses, and remained living near that community until she passed because that is where she felt most comfortable.
Immediately after High School she worked as a seamstress then as a Switchboard/Telephone Operator for MA Bell, AT&T, and US West until the mid-1990's. Since then she spent the next 20 years committing her time and dedication to her church I Am Ministries where she was a Sunday school teacher to the toddlers and other children and was studying to become a minister and counselor for abused youth until she became ill a few years ago. She spread the word of the lord every chance she was able to and lived for the lord.
Loretta married and later divorced but had a beautiful family who love and cherish her. She had two children and two grandchildren. Son Andre (42), Daughter Akilah (38), grandsons Devonte (18) and Deshon (15). Although she was often quiet, she would light up the room when spending time with her two grandsons. She is survived, loved, and will be missed by her two children, two grandsons, Sisters Mary and Venus and brothers Jerry and Jeff, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends and family are welcome to pay respects at a viewing at her church at 11:00am on Nov. 22 and Service at Noon at I Am Ministries located at 3066 W. Clarendon in Phoenix, AZ 85017. Loretta's wish was to be buried. She will be laid to final rest at Resthaven Park Cemetery located at 6450 W. Northern Ave in Glendale, AZ 85301. A potluck style repass will take place at I Am Ministries immediately after.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019