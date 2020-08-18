Loretta Claudette Kulczyk
Loretta Claudette Kulczyk, a resident of Arizona for almost 70 years, passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 85. Born November 9, 1934 in Hammond, IN to Bernard J. and Lillian Kulczyk and named after their favorite movie actresses, Loretta Young and Claudette Colbert. Loretta used to joke that she was happy that their favorite actor wasn't Rin-Tin-Tin. She moved to the valley from Calumet City, IL in 1950 and graduated from West Phoenix High School, Phoenix College and achieved her Masters of Arts in Education from Arizona State University in 1965. Loretta retired after 32 years in the Washington School District where she made a lasting and positive impression on her many students at Sunnyslope K-8, Orangewood K-8, Royal Palm Middle School and Palo Verde Middle School. Loretta was an enthusiastic and competitive bridge player and a lifelong sports fan who particularly enjoyed cheering on her favorite team, The Suns. Preceded in death by her parents, Loretta was loved and will be missed by her nephew and niece, numerous grandnephews and nieces, her adored cairn terrier, Brandi, her many friends, former students and the numerous people she touched with her kindness and sharp wit. A celebration of Loretta's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Loretta's name to the Arizona Humane Society. Visit hansenmortuary.com
