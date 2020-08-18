1/1
Loretta Claudette Kulczyk
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Claudette Kulczyk

Loretta Claudette Kulczyk, a resident of Arizona for almost 70 years, passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 85. Born November 9, 1934 in Hammond, IN to Bernard J. and Lillian Kulczyk and named after their favorite movie actresses, Loretta Young and Claudette Colbert. Loretta used to joke that she was happy that their favorite actor wasn't Rin-Tin-Tin. She moved to the valley from Calumet City, IL in 1950 and graduated from West Phoenix High School, Phoenix College and achieved her Masters of Arts in Education from Arizona State University in 1965. Loretta retired after 32 years in the Washington School District where she made a lasting and positive impression on her many students at Sunnyslope K-8, Orangewood K-8, Royal Palm Middle School and Palo Verde Middle School. Loretta was an enthusiastic and competitive bridge player and a lifelong sports fan who particularly enjoyed cheering on her favorite team, The Suns. Preceded in death by her parents, Loretta was loved and will be missed by her nephew and niece, numerous grandnephews and nieces, her adored cairn terrier, Brandi, her many friends, former students and the numerous people she touched with her kindness and sharp wit. A celebration of Loretta's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Loretta's name to the Arizona Humane Society. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved