Loretta Louise (Shea) "Sunny" Ryan
Cave Creek - Sunny Ryan, 77, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 surrounded by her son and daughter. She was born in St. Paul Minnesota September 2, 1942. She was the daughter of Linnea (Erickson) and Elnathan Pawlovich and grew up in Miller, SD. She married her true love, Tim Ryan, on June 6, 1964 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Miller, SD. They lived in Colorado, Minnesota and New Mexico before moving to Arizona in 1987, they had a wonderful marriage of 40 years until Tim's passing in September 2004. For many years she was a homemaker and then worked for Honeywell in human resources. Sunny was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandma and a great friend to many people. She could light up a room with her cheery smile and always loved a great party! She is survived by her son Thomas (Jennifer) Ryan, grandsons Zachary and Nathan; daughter Teri Silbert, granddaughters Cristina and Kailin; sisters Penny (Mike) Hardes and Candy Bechtold; sisters-in-law Joan Shea, Mary Hofemann and Lois (Wayne) Schleder; and brother-in-law Jerry (Connie) Ryan. There are also numerous nieces and nephews which she adored. Through her years she loved to play golf, tennis, cards and slot machines, she also bowled, and went on many cross-country ski adventures with the Honeywell wives! She joined the Red Hats "Western Sweethearts" 15 years ago and always looked forward to playing cards and going to luncheons. She is preceded in death by her husband Tim Ryan; parents Linnea (Erickson) and Elnathan Pawlovich; in-laws Agnes (Cremer) and Marvin Ryan; brother Jim Shea; sisters Kathleen (Tony) Gortmaker and Kathy (Dick) Pawlovich; brother-in-law Dale Hofemann; niece Kelly Ryan; and nephews Travis Hardes and Christopher Schleder. There will be a viewing from 5:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020. Funeral will then be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00am also at Hansen Mortuary, followed by a prayer at 12:30pm at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, 23015 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix 85024. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020