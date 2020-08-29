Loretta Marie ConchosPhoenix - Loretta Marie Conchos (Roberts) gained her wings on August 24, 2020. She was born in Hackett, Arkansas. She made Phoenix, AZ her home as a young child, graduating from Washington High School in 1964. She enjoyed living in Connecticut working for Pratt Whitney Aircraft. She loved being a mom and worked for the CIty of Phoenix, in many depts retiring from the Sanitation Dept. in 1999. She greatly enjoyed retirement, being a Nana, serving others, growing plants and winning money at the Casino. She is preceded into heaven by her mother, Minnie, Father, Luther, sister Yvonne and bonus daughter, Eve Carter. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 29 years, Frank, her daughter Angela Harris (Craig), her son David Perez, grandchildren Chris, Sam, Falyne, Ethan, John, bonus children, Eleanor Camarena (Joe), Elizabeth Gonzales (Michael), Mariaelena Conchos, Frank Conchos Jr, Esperanza Conchos, 19 bonus grandchildren, 33 bonus great grandchildren, siblings Lily Gullick (Gene), Leona Morgart, Marthia Quinlivan (Don), Charles (Nancy), nieces, nephews, cousins, family and lots of friends. Arrangements are being handled by A.L. Moore-Grimshaw, and a funeral service will be held on September 5th at 10 am at 710 W. Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix Arizona 85013